Biocomposites signs new exclusive distributor in Australia

Selling STIMULAN and genex calcium matrices for surgical use in musculoskeletal infections, trauma, spine and foot and ankle

KEELE, England, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LifeHealthcare to sell its STIMULAN and genex products in Australia.

LifeHealthcare is one of Australia's leading providers of medical device solutions with a team of complex orthopaedic experts that focus on infection, revision arthroplasty, oncology, limb deformity, paediatrics and biologics.

The STIMULAN Rapid Cure and STIMULAN Kit products are truly absorbable and specifically designed to be placed at the site of infection as part of a surgeon's dead space and infection management strategies. Its unique crystal structure and properties transform outcomes in the presence of infection. The genex platform is an innovative, versatile synthetic bone graft that supports natural healing and vanishes without a trace.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Partnering with LifeHealthcare allows us to provide surgeons treating infected and high-risk patients with our innovative products - to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and lower overall treatment costs. This is another example of our strategy to partner with key players in our priority markets, which already includes agreements with the NHS in the UK and HealthTrust in the US."

Matt Muscio, Chief Executive Officer of LifeHealthcare, said: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Biocomposites to further address the needs of Australian surgeons and their patients. LifeHealthcare has established an excellent distribution presence and our strong relationship with surgeons enables us to effectively bring best in class products such as STIMULAN to market. This product fits well into our portfolio of complex arthroplasty and oncology solutions and we look forward to working with the Biocomposites team into the future."

STIMULAN is already used in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Its STIMULAN products are the first calcium matrices to receive European approval for mixing with antibiotics such as vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in bone and soft tissue. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit www.biocomposites.com

About LifeHealthcare

LifeHealthcare is a leading independent provider of healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand bringing healthcare professionals innovative medical devices by partnering with world class companies who share the vision of innovation and making a real difference to people's lives. LifeHealthcare has been recognised as one of the Financial Times 1,000 High Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific. In May 2018 LifeHealthcare was acquired by Australasia's largest private equity fund, Pacific Equity Partners, a market leader that has been recognised as a Top 20 Consistent Performer Globally by Prequin. For further information, please visit www.lifehealthcare.com.au