Scientists from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers have presented research suggesting a new topology for residential solar+storage inverters.The variability of solar PV has created difficulties for many scientists and grid engineers. Jorge Ramos-Ruiz and Bin Wang, two researchers at Texas A&M University, have published new research suggesting that a new power electronics setup could provide greater resilience to the distribution grid. They recently published their findings in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' IEEE Journal of Emerging and Selected Topics ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...