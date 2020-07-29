

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England is scheduled to issue UK mortgage approvals data for June at 4:30 am ET Wednesday. The number of mortgages approved in June is forecast to advance to 33,900 from 9,273 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 135.92 against the yen, 1.1857 against the franc, 0.9067 against the euro and 1.2963 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



