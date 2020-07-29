Food Encapsulation Market to hit $55 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global food encapsulation market revenue is projected to cross USD 55 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. High effectiveness of food encapsulation in delivering an adequate amount of ingredient, thereby improving the bioavailability of the material will drive food encapsulation industry growth.

Benefits offered via encapsulation such as controlled release based on time or temperature is augmenting the product adoption. Also, superior odor masking performance is among the key aspects supporting its usage in diverse food & beverage applications. Increasing investments in research & development towards new product launches with improved functional aspects is propelling the food encapsulation business growth.

Rapid urbanization and busier lifestyles have enhanced the demand for preference for ready-to-eat food and other convenient food products. Rise in consumer health consciousness along with favourable government initiatives has urged the manufacturers to improve nutritional value of the end-product by adding vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients. Effectiveness in providing the optimal dosage levels with reduced losses due to volatility and reactivity of the ingredient is likely to shift the preference towards encapsulated products.

Microencapsulation dominates the global food encapsulation market accounting for over 36% market share in 2019. Applicability in diverse food & beverage applications owing to cost effectiveness and ability to deliver precise results is fuelling the adoption of microencapsulation. Spray drying and coacervation, are the commonly used processes for microencapsulation of food ingredients. Considerable segment growth can be attributed to factor such as superior oxidation prevention and environmental protection properties offered by microencapsulation.

Positive outlook for the nutraceuticals industry accompanied by functional advantages of encapsulation will support the market growth.

The necessity to improve delivery and bioavailability of active ingredients in the food will drive the encapsulation business expansion.

COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a restricted impact on the global food encapsulation industry in 2020. However, the market is expected to grow at a considerable post-2020 supported by growing consumer spending on processed foods.

The surge in global encapsulation production capacities accompanied by favourable regulatory scenario is likely to propel the industry growth.

Some of the food encapsulation manufacturers are as Givaudan, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Friesland Campina, Symrise AG, and Firmenich.

Market statistics for food encapsulation were highest from vitamins in terms of revenue and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains.

Chemical & physicochemical process segment of food encapsulation market is set to exceed USD 11 billion by 2026. It majorly includes coacervation, molecular inclusion and co-crystallization methods of food encapsulation technology. Coacervation is used to design encapsulation systems for improving the parameters such as miscibility, deliverability, preservation, and controlled release of the ingredient. The technique offers controlled release based on parameters such as mechanical stress, temperature, or sustained release.

Lipids coating materials are anticipated to achieve more than 7.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increased use of lipid-based encapsulation to control release of lipid soluble flavor along with masking the bitter taste of lipid-soluble substances will drive the segment trends. Liposome and liposphere are the two-major lipid-based systems used for encapsulation. The compatibility of liposome with a wide variety of bioactive peptides is driving the demand for lipid-based encapsulation. Large scale production of lipid carriers is among the major benefits of liposomes compared to other carrier systems.

Europe holds nearly 30% of global food encapsulation market share in 2019. Rise in health awareness along with favorable labelling regulations by the government to improve the quality of processed food will drive the overall market statistics. Robust growth in dietary supplements and functional foods demand coupled with high consumer spending on personal health is escalating the use of encapsulation technology. Moreover, strong R&D spending by food ingredient manufacturers on improving the bioavailability through encapsulation will augment the industry expansion.

