Auchan Retail Portugal, one of Europe's largest grocery retailers, and Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and analytics solutions for retail, today unveiled an agreement to deploy Trax's suite of autonomous shelf monitoring solutions, including robots, across Auchan Retail's entire grocery retail network of 34 supermarkets and hypermarkets in Portugal. The project starts in the Auchan Alfragide hypermarket in Lisbon.

As part of the agreement, Trax's autonomous robots, developed in partnership with German robotics company MetraLabs, will be progressively deployed in Auchan stores across the country. The robots will move around the stores up to three times daily to capture photos of every shelf and aisle, which are then digitized at scale, using Trax's proprietary computer vision and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and converted into reports with actionable metrics and insights. These reports are delivered via a mobile app to store staff, enabling them to analyze, prioritize and resolve shelf issues such as out-of-stocks and pricing compliance issues more quickly and efficiently.

Roy Moussa, SVP Commercial Retail Solutions at Trax, said, "Computer vision and IoT in retail is transforming store operations into a data-driven and frictionless process. Trax's partnership with Auchan demonstrates the confidence that top global retailers place in our industry-leading portfolio of in-store execution solutions, market measurement, crowd services and analytics to ensure every store is made more productive, profitable and future-proof, especially in these challenging times."

Andre Vieira, Digital Director at Auchan Retail Portugal, said, "Innovation, through the search for digital strategies focused on people and improving customer service is one of Auchan's great bets. With the introduction of autonomous robots, Auchan wants to improve productivity in stores and optimize the supply chain, freeing employees to focus 100% on the mission of providing a better customer experience."

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers around the world leverage Trax's in-store execution and retail analytics solutions to better manage on-shelf availability and optimize merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition algorithms which convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights. Besides autonomous robots, Trax also offers fixed on-shelf and ceiling cameras, as well as mobile app solutions, to monitor real-time shelf conditions.

About Trax

Trax Ltd is a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. Our computer vision, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms turn everyday shelf images into real-time, actionable insights that our customers leverage to optimize their in-store execution strategy and product availability. Simply put, we digitize the physical world of retail. Many of the world's top CPG companies and retailers use our dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, market measurement, analytics and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. We began as pioneers in the retail computer vision space and we continue to lead the industry with innovation and excellence through our development of new advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is headquartered in Singapore with operations in over 90 markets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Auchan Retail

Auchan Retail is a family and worldwide group, a human and winning company, which has 64 physical stores and 29 gas stations, and employs around 9,000 people in Portugal. Through its commerce in physical stores and online store, Auchan asserts itself as a militant brand of what is BOM, SÃO and LOCAL. This is a movement that focuses on product quality and the experiences it provides to its customers, as well as innovative and personalized services that simplify people's lives. A movement that is really committed to changing the lives of the inhabitants. It is a company certified in social responsibility and has 12 stores with environmental certification. To learn more, visit www.auchanretail.pt

Contacts:

