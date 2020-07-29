Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
29.07.20
08:05 Uhr
3,980 Euro
+0,120
+3,11 %
PR Newswire
29.07.2020 | 11:04
AECI Limited - Avaliability of Presentation

AECI Limited - Avaliability of Presentation

PR Newswire

London, July 29

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI" or the "Company")

AVAILABILITY OF INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 will be made at 11:00 today, 29 July 2020.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link: https://www.aeciworld.com/pdf/investors/presentations/2020/interim-results-presentation-2020.pdf

A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link: https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php

Woodmead, Sandton

29 July 2020

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
