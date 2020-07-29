The paid subscription shares in Stockwik Forvaltning AB will be delisted. Last trading day for STWK BTA will be on July 31, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: STWK BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014453247 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197643 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB