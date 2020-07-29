As from July 31, 2020, Tempest Security AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name TSEC --------------------------- ISIN code SE0010469221 --------------------------- Order book ID 146774 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.