Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 10:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.3272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9993474 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 78637 EQS News ID: 1104823 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 29, 2020 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)