Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Gold-Exploration beginnt! Jeder Treffer kann Aktie explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
Tradegate
29.07.20
12:08 Uhr
28,007 Euro
+0,003
+0,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00828,02212:32
28,00928,02112:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF28,007+0,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.