FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.24 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14363148 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601

July 29, 2020 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)