Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.3979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 709100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 78717 EQS News ID: 1104987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 29, 2020 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)