Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 92.0663 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37862 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 78732 EQS News ID: 1105017 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)