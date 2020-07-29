Car Care Products Market Size Worth $13.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car care product market size is expected to reachUSD 13.39 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the number of new car sales across the globe, increasing consumer awareness with regards to vehicle maintenance and rising disposable income of individuals in developing countries are key factors driving market growth. The trend of long-term usage of vehicles is expected to boost growth. Also, increasing demand for high-performance products used to improve the durability of the car is anticipated to augment the sale of car care products across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing usage of waterless car care products is anticipated to drive the market's growth

The exterior application segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising pollution across the globe

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing demand cars in developing countries including India , and China

The key players in the market are3M, Autoglym, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Jopasu Systems Pvt. Ltd., Liqui Moly, Soft99 Corporation, Sonax, Würth Group, Tetrosyl, and Turtle Wax, Inc.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Car Care Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cleaning & Caring, Polishing & Waxing, Sealing Glaze & Coating), By Application (Interior, Exterior), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-care-product-market

Product innovations such as waterless car wash and wax solutions minimize the water usage and thus have gained popularity amongst various developed regions. Also, the manufacturers of car care products have increased the adoption of eco-friendly materials that help these companies in meeting regulatory standards. The integration of eco-friendly materials in car care products is expected to widen the consumer base of the market. Further prominent aftermarket companies are continually expanding their product portfolio in the car care parasol. For instance, in February 2020, Motul launched its car care range at a car show 'Retromobile' in the Paris Expo. The official sale of these products was rolled out in March 2020 via retailers.

The COVID-19 outbreak urges people to stay indoors and confine themselves at home for a prolonged period. Thus, impacting supply chain and demand of products in the automotive sector. The demand for new cars is expected to be slowed across the globe with the widespread pandemic. Several car care product companies have started promoting disinfecting and interior cleaning solutions to support the growth of the market amid the outbreak. For instance, Cartec BV is promoting its products Surface Clean 80 and Handgel 80 that are used to disinfect interiors of the car.

Grand View Research has segmented the global car care products market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Car Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cleaning and Caring



Polishing and Waxing



Sealing Glaze and Coating



Others

Car Care Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Interior



Exterior

Car Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Brick and Mortar

Car Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) List of Key Players of Car Care Products Market

3M



Autoglym



Energizer Holdings, Inc.



Jopasu Systems Pvt. Ltd.



Liqui-Moly GmbH



Soft99 Corporation



Sonax



Tetrosyl Ltd.



Turtle Wax Inc.



Würth Group

