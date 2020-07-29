Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 533628 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 78765 EQS News ID: 1105091 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)