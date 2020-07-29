Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2925758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 78767 EQS News ID: 1105097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)