Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINE LN) Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.1552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 646500 CODE: UINE LN ISIN: LU1879532940 ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINE LN Sequence No.: 78768 EQS News ID: 1105099 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)