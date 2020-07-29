Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.0749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7059374 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 78773 EQS News ID: 1105113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

