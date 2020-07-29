Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 826618 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 78802 EQS News ID: 1105179 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)