Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.377 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 78808 EQS News ID: 1105191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 29, 2020 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)