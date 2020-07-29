Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYS LN) Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1455 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 274000 CODE: UHYS LN ISIN: LU2099294493 ISIN: LU2099294493 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYS LN Sequence No.: 78810 EQS News ID: 1105195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)