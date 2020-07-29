FiCAS and SIX Swiss Exchange Pioneer the World's First Actively Managed Cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Product (ETP)

- Bitcoin Capital Active ETP (BTCA) can now be bought by retail and institutional investors through your bank or broker as easily as buying shares

- FiCAS pioneers a discretionary portfolio management of cryptocurrencies, using enhanced risk management, proprietary quantitative models, technical analysis and fundamental research

- FiCAS offers access to a unique trading strategy, which outperformed Bitcoin by over 100% during 2015-18 and returned more than 90x in USD-equivalent

ZUG, Switzerland, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FiCAS AG, a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique, has successfully registered the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP (BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600) - the world's first actively managed crypto exchange-traded product, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG, will be managed by FiCAS AG, which trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies and aims to deliver enhanced returns for clients. The Bitcoin Capital Active ETP is issued at CHF 100.

FiCAS has received full regulatory approvals in Switzerland for the listing of the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP, which provides the green light for retail and institutional investors to tap the burgeoning asset class in a simple and secure way.

Ali Mizani Oskui, founder of FiCAS, said, "Devising the world's first actively managed Crypto ETP marks an important milestone in our effort to deliver enhanced market returns for our clients over time. Based on our in-depth trading and analytical experience, actively managing our underlyings allows us to preempt and react to market movements through the discretionary buying and selling of crypto assets to steer risk-adjusted returns. Personally, I have built my expertise in crypto trading since 2013, with a strong track record in outperforming the market. I look forward to bringing my trading experience to global and institutional markets with this pioneering product."

Easy to trade through any bank or broker

Investors can purchase the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP similarly to buying shares on the secondary market, through any broker or financial adviser at a bank with access to the Swiss exchange.

Technical and analytical investment strategy

The main investment objective of FiCAS is to increase the net asset value of the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP through actively trading bitcoin against carefully selected altcoins and exiting to fiat whenever necessary based on crypto market performance. The investment strategy behind FICAS uses technical and fundamental analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and the trading experience of the team with the aim to generate exceptional returns.

Proven track-record of underlying trading strategy

The personal trading performance of Ali Mizani Oskui, founder of FiCAS, between 2015 and 2018 - also famous for his correct predictions of bitcoin price development - has been audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. The audit detailed Mizani's 110% outperformance against Bitcoin holding strategy returns from October 2015 to January 2018, when Bitcoin price reached its all-time high of nearly $20,000. As soon as the Bitcoin price reached its all time high, Mizani changed the allocation into a cash position and the performance of the fund reached returns of more than 90x in USD. This fund was subsequently shut down to open under a new legal and institutional-grade format in Switzerland's Crypto Valley in late 2019. This investment strategy was then reaffirmed in a live test portfolio in the form of a private placement, managed by FiCAS, which outperformed bitcoin price between January 2020 and June 2020 by over 10%.

Dr. Mattia Rattaggi, Chairman of the FiCAS Board, said, "Amid the current market environment of historically low interest rates and global equity market volatility, we are seeing a real desire among investors to diversify into alternative asset classes. With this in mind, FiCAS' pioneering ETP launch today, an industry-first achievement, is the ideal opportunity to pursue superior returns while expanding asset diversification. A discretionary managed ETP is a much more appropriate new instrument in the context of the still novice cryptocurrency market and further bridges the worlds of traditional and crypto finance."

Key Data on the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP

ISIN CH0548689600 Valor 54868960 Symbol BTCA Listing SIX Swiss Exchange Base currency CHF Issue Price CHF 100 per unit Denomination 1 unit Minimum trade size 1 unit Maturity Open ended

For more information, visit www.ficas.com and www.bitcoincapital.com .

About the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP

The Bitcoin Capital Active ETP is the world's first actively-managed exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX). The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and institutional investors in Switzerland and in select jurisdictions across Europe to purchase through any broker or financial adviser at a bank with access to the Swiss exchanges.

For further information on the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP, visit bitcoincapital.com.

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the Bitcoin Capital Active ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS' discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and experienced analysts. FiCAS' founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 110% outperformance against Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by experienced portfolio managers and quant strategists, with expertise in both cryptofinance and traditional finance.

For further information on FiCAS, visit ficas.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Ficas_ltd and LinkedIn at @FiCAS_LTD.