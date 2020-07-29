Taiwan-based TrendForce says the nation added only 410 MW of solar capacity to the end of May, towards this year's 2.2 GW target. The lower-than-expected deployment volume may be further hampered by new restrictions for PV on agricultural land introduced by the Council of Agriculture this month.Taiwanese market research company TrendForce has said only 410 MW of solar capacity was added in the first five months of the year in the country, for an average monthly figure of only 82 MW of new solar. By comparison, an average of 130 MW of solar was added each month last year, for a total 1.6 GW as ...

