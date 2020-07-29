Cycling Wear Market Size Worth $7.88 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cycling wear market size is expected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Cycling wear has been gaining increasing traction among the consumers on account of rise in awareness related to health and fitness worldwide. This is expected to boost the demand for the bicycle and subsequently drive the cycle wear demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, cycling wear apparel accounted for the largest share of 68.8% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. These products are designed with high category clothing material offering good comfort to the rider, along with other attributes including durability, moisture resistance, waterproof, windproof, and high visibility

Based on distribution channel, hypermarket and supermarket retail sector accounts for the largest share of more than 39.8 % in 2019, driven by the demand for cycling apparel by the professional and casual riders impending to the safety while riding

Europe is emerged as the largest regional market with a share of 29.1% in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in awareness related to health and fitness among the consumers.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Cycling Wear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cycle Wear Apparel, Cycle Wear Accessories), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cycling-wear-market

Moreover, with more and more people moving to urban areas, modern public and private transportation systems are getting over strained. For the residents of metro cities, especially office workers and students, cycles present a cheap and convenient way to navigate through busy streets and long traffic jams. In some cities, public transportation infrastructure simply isn't that good to be called, so for them bicycles are a good way as a travelling option from one place to other.

Many prominent companies in the cycle related product manufacturing are coming up with new products for the enthusiasts. For instance, Rapha, a cycle product manufacturer, recently launched a new turbo- specific clothing range for the indoor cycling. These clothing range includes sleeveless t-shirts, core cargo shorts, and indoor training towel, which will be effective in sweat reduction.

Electric bicycles are gaining increasing traction in the market owing to government support and consideration of environmental factors. This is anticipated to affect the growth of the riding wear market in future. Moreover, growing consumer inclination towards use of e-bicycle as it consumes less physical energy, is eco-friendly in nature, and is an efficient way to combat busy traffic and surging fuel cost. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in future.

According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), people who cycle from home to work have a 40% lower risk of catching life threating diseases, such as diabetes, and maintaining cholesterol levels, compared to people who drive or take public transport to their workplace. Reduction in noise pollution, reduction in GHG emissions or carbon footprints, advancement of electric bicycles, and promotion of cycling all over the world are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the market growth.

Europe led the market with a share of 29.1% in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing interest of the people in cycling as a way to keep themselves fit and increasing number of cycling events. This is expected to boost the demand for bicycle and subsequently boost the demand for cycle apparel in future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cycling wear market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Cycling Wear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cycle wear apparel



Cycle wear accessories

Cycling Wear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarket and Supermarket



Sports Variety Stores



E-commerce



Others

Cycling Wear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) List of Key Players of Cycling Wear Market

LUMIERE CYCLING



GIRO SPORT DESIGN



Castelli Cycling



Rapha Racing Limited



Champion System



(Cuore of Switzerland Inc.) United Apparel Solution Ltd.



ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH



Endura Limited



Isadore apparel



2XU.

