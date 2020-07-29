Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Results of AGM 29-Jul-2020 / 10:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 July 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Results of Annual General Meeting Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX) announces that, at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all ordinary and special resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll vote on each resolution were as follows: Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld 1. That the directors' report 67,726,844 14,947,389 0 and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 be approved and adopted. 2. That Andrew Baddeley be 64,601,137 18,063,500 9,596 re-elected as a director. 3. That Nigel Greenaway be 74,832,601 7,832,036 9,596 re-elected as a director. 4. That Samuel Dobbyn be elected 74,845,801 7,818,836 9,596 as a director. 5. That Graham Warner be elected 81,577,101 20,000 1,077,132 as a director. 6. That BDO LLP be re-appointed 81,542,497 64,200 1,067,536 as auditor. 7. That the remuneration of BDO 82,633,973 33,200 7,060 LLP be fixed by the directors. 8. To authorise the Company to 72,336,619 10,337,614 0 allot ordinary shares. Special Resolutions 9. To authorise the Company to 72,203,463 10,463,710 7,060 disapply pre-emption rights. 10. To authorise the Company 72,203,463 10,463,710 7,060 additionally to disapply pre-emption rights. 11. To authorise the Company to 82,674,233 0 0 purchase its own shares. Ordinary Resolution 12. To authorise the Company to 72,170,176 10,489,057 15,000 make limited political donations. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 Graham Warner, Chairman Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer Liberum (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Louis Davies Nikhil Varghese UrbanExposure@liberum.com MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8100 Charlie Barker Catherine Chapman Isabella Grace UrbanExposure@mhpc.com ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: AGM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 78814 EQS News ID: 1105217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

