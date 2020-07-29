

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL):



-Earnings: -$41 million in Q3 vs. $757 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $2.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $196 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $2.55 billion in Q3 vs. $3.39 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

