

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $96 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $1.63 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

