Agricultural Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Slated to Surpass US$ 4.4 Bn through 2028, Long-term Durability Remains a Key Concern to End Users - Future Market Insights

Leading agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belt manufacturers are investing in product improvements with chemical and abrasion resistant coatings in compliance with regulators.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belt market is anticipated to witness a moderate downturn owing to disrupted supplies of raw materials, which will hurt production in the short term. However, investments from the government to sustain critical food supply chains will help sustain demand throughout the pandemic. In addition, demand from food processors will also contribute to sales during this period.

"Food grade conveyor belts are effective in preventing color or odor contamination to food materials in handling processes. Innovations to minimize the risk of bacterial growth, handling loads uniformly, and preventing moisture will help to sustain sales for the foreseeable future," says the FMI analyst.

Agricultural Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt - Primary Takeaways

Synthetic agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belts are gaining traction owing to capabilities to handle oily and chemically active foods.

Food processing applications are rapidly gaining ground, supported by the major influx of convenience foods and beverages.

Asia Pacific is a major market for agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belts, supported by a majorly agrarian economy and favorable government policies.

Agricultural Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt - Growth Factors

Innovations in terms of automation in the food industry, and increasing levels of agricultural yield supports demand.

Rising demand among consumers for convenience foods contributes to adoption of food grade rubber conveyor belts.

Agricultural Food Grade Rubber Conveyor Belt - Major Constraints

Agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belts are prone to disintegration over long term, use contaminating food products, resulting in recalls.

Competition from alternatives such as PU or PVC based food grade conveyor belts hinders market growth.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus is expected to have a negative influence on raw material supplies, which hinder production of rubber conveyor belts. In addition, volatility in food ingredients supplies will also hurt the adoption of conveyor systems in varied food and beverage industries that will impact demand in the short term. However, government efforts to ensure food supply chains and financial incentives to key industries will help sustain demand through the crisis period.

Competition Landscape

The agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belt market comprises players including but not limited to Cobra Group, Continental AG, AmmeraalBeltech Group, Dorner Mfg. Corp., Derco BV., MAFDEL Reveyron SAS, Artego SA, Siban Peosa SA, SIG S.p.A, Telleborg Slovenija d.o.o., Volta Belting Technology Ltd., VIS GmbH, and Fenner plc.

Market players are increasingly investing in facility expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and product improvements to keep ahead in a fairly competitive landscape, and penetrate untapped markets.

For instance, Flexco has announced the expansion of its West Michigan facility which will bring together production and marketing of its offerings. Green-Rubber - Kennedy AG revealed its acquisition of Urethane Specialists Inc. Also, Dunlop Conveyor Belting has come up with a fireproof rubber conveyor belt product in compliance with industry safety standards.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on agricultural food grade rubber conveyor belt. The market is broken down in terms of product type (white food grade rubber conveyor & elevator belt, green food grade rubber conveyor & elevator belt, and standard black rubber conveyor & elevator belt), material type (natural rubber and synthetic rubber), application (harvesting equipment, processing equipment, material handling & packaging equipment, and bottling equipment) and end use (vegetables, fruits, sugar, food grains, salt, sugar beet, nuts, and others), across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, and MEA).

