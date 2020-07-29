

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.28 billion, or $8.91 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 billion or $9.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $29.18 billion from $25.18 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.35 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.20 vs. $4.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.87 -Revenue (Q2): $29.18 Bln vs. $25.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.30



