

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $826.0 million from $914.3 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



