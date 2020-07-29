Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 260.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue 265.02p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 257.61p