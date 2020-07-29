

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $34.15 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $24.41 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.39 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $255.83 million from $245.11 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $45.39 Mln. vs. $35.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $255.83 Mln vs. $245.11 Mln last year.



