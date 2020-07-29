Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.
Highlights for second quarter 2020 include:
- Total revenue of $870 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease, as strength in fitness and marine partially offset declines in outdoor, aviation, and automotive
- Gross margin and operating margin were 59.3% and 21.7%, respectively
- GAAP EPS was $0.96 and pro forma EPS(1) was $0.91
- Recently announced the acquisition of Firstbeat Analytics, a leading provider of physiological analytics technology for health, fitness and athletic performance
- Introduced solar charging technology into our Instinct product line dramatically increasing its battery life, and added solar charging technology to additional fenix 6 models
- Garmin Autoland achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for general aviation aircraft in the Piper M600, marking the beginning of a new era in general aviation safety technology
- Expanded our exclusive relationship with Regulator Marine, adding Fusion Entertainment as standard equipment
- Launched new series of oversized dezl truck navigators
(in thousands, except per share data)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
YoY
June 27,
June 29,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
869,867
954,840
(9)%
1,725,975
1,720,890
0%
Fitness
294,642
251,653
17%
518,242
431,908
20%
Marine
157,827
151,407
4%
320,832
285,376
12%
Outdoor
206,200
210,404
(2)%
381,302
364,455
5%
Aviation
126,140
183,965
(31)%
314,739
354,741
(11)%
Auto
85,058
157,411
(46)%
190,860
284,410
(33)%
Gross margin
59.3%
60.3%
59.2%
59.7%
Operating income
21.7%
26.8%
21.2%
23.7%
GAAP diluted EPS
0.96
1.17
(18)%
1.80
1.91
(6)%
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
0.91
1.16
(22)%
1.82
1.89
(4)%
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"Garmin delivered strong second quarter financial results in a period filled with unprecedented challenges," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "Business conditions rapidly improved from April lows driven by popular fitness, marine, and outdoor products. We believe these results affirm the resilient nature of our business and the strong utility of our products."
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 17% in the second quarter driven by strong demand for our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 53% and 24%, respectively. We launched new Edge cycling products that add performance insights, safety and tracking features to monitor health stats and provide training guidance to our cycling customers. We recently acquired Firstbeat Analytics, establishing Garmin as a global leader in physiological analytics. We continue to see opportunities for innovative and compelling new products within the fitness segment.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 4% in the second quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters and Panoptix sonar technology. Gross margin and operating margin were 59% and 28%, respectively. Regulator Marine expanded its exclusive relationship with Garmin, selecting the Fusion Apollo series stereos as standard equipment on its offshore sportfishing center console boats. Also, we launched quatix solar, our first marine smartwatch featuring solar charging technology. We remain focused on providing leading edge, high quality products and systems with the latest technology that our customers demand.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 2% in the second quarter as declines in handhelds were mostly offset by strong demand of adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 65% and 33%, respectively. We recently expanded our solar charging technology to the Instinct, fenix 6 and 6S and tactix Delta adventure watches allowing customers to "Do What They Love Longer" through significantly increased battery life and new purpose-built functionality. Looking forward, our outdoor segment remains focused on providing compelling new products and new categories that enable and enrich the outdoor experiences of our customers.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment declined 31% in the second quarter, as the pandemic negatively impacted OEM and aftermarket product categories, and the ADS-B market rapidly matured. Gross margin and operating margin were 73% and 12%, respectively. During the quarter, we received FAA certification for the Garmin Autoland system in the Piper M600, marking the beginning of a new era for general aviation safety technology. We continue to invest in additional certifications and new products that will make general aviation safer and more accessible.
Auto:
Revenue from the auto segment declined 46% during the second quarter, as the pandemic significantly impacted driving activity and production of new vehicles. Gross margin was 47%, and we experienced an operating loss of $10 million in the quarter. During the quarter, we launched the oversized dezl GPS truck navigators featuring large, easy-to-read HD touchscreens, industry-best load-to-dock guidance and popular truck routing for professional truck drivers. We also launched the RV 890 navigator specifically geared for the RV and camping lifestyle, with a large high-resolution touchscreen display and revamped voice assistant which simplifies overall interaction with the navigator. Looking forward, our auto segment is committed to enhancing the automotive experience through compelling aftermarket products for adventure, professional and daily drivers, and becoming a respected tier 1 supplier of innovative electronic solutions for a broad range of vehicles.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $327 million, a 2% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 11%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses. Advertising decreased 29%, driven by lower media spend in the quarter.
The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was 6.8%. Excluding the impact of a $14 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, our pro forma effective tax rate in the second quarter 2020 was 14.0% compared to 18.9% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to the intellectual property migration transaction.
In the second quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $142 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $109 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.7 billion.
(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 29, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates", "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2020, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K and the Q2 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo and the Garmin delta, Edge, fenix, Fusion, Instinct, quatix and tactix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. dezl, and Panoptix, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
869,867
954,840
1,725,975
1,720,890
Cost of goods sold
354,437
379,475
703,605
693,827
Gross profit
515,430
575,365
1,022,370
1,027,063
Advertising expense
29,285
41,523
56,165
69,139
Selling, general and administrative expense
132,016
128,738
269,202
255,519
Research and development expense
165,740
148,883
331,131
294,801
Total operating expense
327,041
319,144
656,498
619,459
Operating income
188,389
256,221
365,872
407,604
Other income (expense):
Interest income
10,455
13,735
22,481
27,439
Foreign currency (losses) gains
(4,493
3,413
(19,916
3,727
Other income
3,241
2,409
6,789
3,273
Total other income (expense)
9,203
19,557
9,354
34,439
Income before income taxes
197,592
275,778
375,226
442,043
Income tax provision
13,412
52,122
29,866
78,214
Net income
184,180
223,656
345,360
363,829
Net income per share:
Basic
0.96
1.18
1.81
1.92
Diluted
0.96
1.17
1.80
1.91
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,024
189,855
190,914
189,728
Diluted
191,597
190,714
191,640
190,657
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
June 27,
2020
December 28,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,354,924
1,027,567
Marketable securities
380,880
376,463
Accounts receivable, net
523,901
706,763
Inventories
813,243
752,908
Deferred costs
22,033
25,105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
163,458
169,044
Total current assets
3,258,439
3,057,850
Property and equipment, net
791,175
728,921
Operating lease right-of-use assets
76,214
63,589
Restricted cash
283
71
Marketable securities
993,021
1,205,475
Deferred income taxes
254,202
268,518
Noncurrent deferred costs
18,748
23,493
Intangible assets, net
656,898
659,629
Other assets
171,062
159,253
Total assets
6,220,042
6,166,799
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
193,216
240,831
Salaries and benefits payable
123,404
128,426
Accrued warranty costs
39,293
39,758
Accrued sales program costs
66,696
112,578
Deferred revenue
87,727
94,562
Accrued royalty costs
10,833
15,401
Accrued advertising expense
23,302
35,142
|
Other accrued expenses
98,097
95,060
Income taxes payable
54,894
56,913
Dividend payable
466,465
217,262
Total current liabilities
1,163,927
1,035,933
Deferred income taxes
103,583
114,754
Noncurrent income taxes
92,120
105,771
Noncurrent deferred revenue
54,860
67,329
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
60,000
49,238
Other liabilities
4,691
278
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,223
shares outstanding at June 27, 2020 and 190,686 shares outstanding
at December 28, 2019
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,851,695
1,835,622
Treasury stock
(326,310
(345,040
Retained earnings
3,107,768
3,229,061
Accumulated other comprehensive income
89,729
55,874
Total stockholders' equity
4,740,861
4,793,496
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,220,042
6,166,799
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
26-Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
Operating Activities:
Net income
345,360
363,829
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
37,030
34,526
Amortization
20,502
16,208
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
(1,807
94
Unrealized foreign currency losses
16,678
(6,811
Deferred income taxes
272
7,077
Stock compensation expense
31,484
30,961
Realized gain on marketable securities
(331
(60
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
178,120
6,189
Inventories
(57,126
(68,217
Other current and non-current assets
(10,427
(68,370
Accounts payable
(51,463
5,960
Other current and non-current liabilities
(58,662
(33,001
Deferred revenue
(19,301
(6,252
Deferred costs
7,817
3,876
Income taxes payable
(13,035
(10,791
Net cash provided by operating activities
425,111
275,218
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(98,270
(60,495
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,916
271
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,374
(853
Purchase of marketable securities
(346,129
(192,168
Redemption of marketable securities
566,688
182,860
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(7,893
(276,014
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
114,938
(346,399
Financing activities:
Dividends
(217,450
(308,905
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
15,202
12,982
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(11,883
(12,954
Net cash used in financing activities
(214,131
(308,877
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,651
(1,493
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
327,569
(381,551
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,027,638
1,201,805
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
1,355,207
820,254
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Reportable Segments
Fitness
Marine
Outdoor
Aviation
Auto
Total
13-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020
Net sales
294,642
157,827
206,200
126,140
85,058
869,867
Gross profit
156,817
93,470
133,189
92,036
39,918
515,430
Operating income
71,981
43,553
67,414
15,566
(10,125
188,389
13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
Net sales
251,653
151,407
210,404
183,965
157,411
954,840
Gross profit
135,136
91,683
135,508
138,177
74,861
575,365
Operating income
50,413
42,730
71,336
66,834
24,908
256,221
26-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020
Net sales
518,242
320,832
381,302
314,739
190,860
1,725,975
Gross profit
269,142
187,680
245,447
230,844
89,257
1,022,370
Operating income
102,992
83,712
114,581
74,887
(10,300
365,872
26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019
Net sales
431,908
285,376
364,455
354,741
284,410
1,720,890
Gross profit
225,970
169,739
232,996
266,160
132,198
1,027,063
Operating income
68,537
68,205
113,290
124,451
33,121
407,604
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
YoY
June 27,
June 29,
YoY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales
869,867
954,840
(9)%
1,725,975
1,720,890
0%
Americas
423,091
470,840
(10)%
850,491
850,296
0%
EMEA
335,201
338,595
(1)%
635,069
598,615
6%
APAC
111,575
145,405
(23)%
240,415
271,979
(12)%
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter 2020 and the first half of 2019, there were no such discrete tax items identified.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate
(In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 27,
2020
2020
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
U.S GAAP income tax provision
13,412
6.8
29,866
8.0
Pro forma discrete tax item:
Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(2)
14,308
14,308
Pro forma income tax provision
27,720
14.0
44,174
11.8
(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The second quarter 2020 impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.
The net release of other uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $4.1 million and $6.7 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income
184,180
223,656
345,360
363,829
Foreign currency gains losses(1)
4,493
(3,413
19,916
(3,727
Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
(630
645
(2,345
660
Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(3)
(14,308
(14,308
Pro forma net income
173,735
220,888
348,623
360,762
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
0.96
1.18
1.81
1.92
Diluted
0.96
1.17
1.80
1.91
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
0.91
1.16
1.83
1.90
Diluted
0.91
1.16
1.82
1.89
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
191,024
189,855
190,914
189,728
Diluted
191,597
190,714
191,640
190,657
(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 14.0% and 11.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 27, 2020, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 18.9% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019, respectively.
(3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
26-Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
199,237
110,636
425,111
275,218
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(56,909
(30,401
(98,270
(60,495
Free Cash Flow
142,328
80,235
326,841
214,723
