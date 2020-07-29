Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Gold-Exploration beginnt! Jeder Treffer kann Aktie explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901014 ISIN: US8998961044 Ticker-Symbol: TUP 
Tradegate
29.07.20
14:08 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+1,774
+21,57 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6449,92414:09
9,6989,93014:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUPPERWARE
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION10,000+21,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.