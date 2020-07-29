

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $97.14 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $89.04 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $281.25 million from $255.29 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $97.14 Mln. vs. $89.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $281.25 Mln vs. $255.29 Mln last year.



