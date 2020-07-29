

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew for the first time in four months in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales increased a calendar adjusted 4.6 percent year-over-year in June, after a 0.4 percent fall in May.



Turnover of retail trade in automotive fuels gained 7.2 percent yearly in June. Sales of food products grew by 5.3 percent and those of non-food products increased by 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in June, after an 8.2 percent growth in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.



The biggest growth, 44.8 percent, was seen in the sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de