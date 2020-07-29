

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five U.S. states on Tuesday recorded their highest one-day increase in COVID-19 fatalities.



A spike in deaths was reported in California, Florida, Arkansas, Montana and Oregon, that resulted in the United States recording the country's highest daily number of coronavirus-related casualties in two months.



During the last 24 hours, 1202 people died of the viral disease, taking the country's total deaths close to 150000. Out of this, 186 deaths occurred in Florida and 140 in California.



New cases slowed in California, which is the worst-affected U.S. state in the number of infections.



This is the third week in a row that U.S. deaths rising on a weekly basis.With 57,3 14 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 4352084.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32653 deaths, 470762 infections), New Jersey (15825 deaths, 180295 infections), Michigan (6421 deaths, 87958 infections), Massachusetts (8551 deaths, 116182 infections), Louisiana (3812 deaths, 111038 infections), Illinois (7638 deaths, 174968 infections), Pennsylvania (7154 deaths, 114083 infections), California (8679 deaths, 470762 infections), Connecticut (4423 deaths, 49077 infections), Texas (5913 deaths, 408493 infections), Georgia (3509 deaths, 170843 infections), Virginia (2095 deaths, 86994 infections), Maryland (3458 deaths, 85524 infections), Florida (6117 deaths, 441977 infections), Indiana (2924 deaths, 63678 infections), Ohio (3382 deaths, 86497 infections), Colorado (1807 deaths, 45296 infections), Minnesota (1620 deaths, 52281 infections), Arizona (3408 deaths, 165934 infections) Washington (1548 deaths, 54205 infections), North Carolina (1860 deaths, 116700 infections), Mississippi (1540 deaths, 54085 infections), Tennessee (9999 deaths, 99044 infections), Alabama (1491 deaths and 82366 infections) South Carolina (1565 deaths, 84109 infections) and Missouri (1232 deaths, 45181 infections).



In other COVID-related developments in the U.S., the American Federation of Teachers warned that the organization would support its members who strike if schools don't take steps to reopen safely in the new school year.



Addressing an online convention of the second-largest teachers' union in the U.S., its President Randi Weingarten threatened mass walkouts as a 'last resort.'



He called the Trump administration's coronavirus response 'chaotic and catastrophic.'



House Democrats vowed to oppose Senate Republicans' $1 trillion additional coronavirus relief package to address the economic damage caused by the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de