

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):



-Earnings: -$320 million in Q2 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$320 million or -$1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.14 per share -Revenue: $833 million in Q2 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.



