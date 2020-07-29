

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triangle Tube/III Co., Inc. is recalling about 63,000 units of gas boilers citing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



According to the agency, Flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair. This could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.



The recall was initiated after receiving report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the recalled boilers in 2016 following a repair where the adapter was not reattached. The West Deptford, New Jersey - based company has also received two other reports of vent tube adapter separation from the recalled boilers.



The recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers. These were manufactured in Belgium between November 2011 and October 2019, for residential and light commercial use. The affected models were sold through wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors across the nation from November 2011 through July 2020 for between $3,400 and $9,700.



The wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box, with the name 'Prestige' printed on the white front panel and on the outside of the cardboard packing box.



Consumers with recalled boilers are urged to contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair.



In similar incidents, Bosch Thermotechnology in last December recalled about 170 units of Buderus GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers for possible carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. In 2018, NY Thermal called back about 16,000 boilers for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de