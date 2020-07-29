Anchore Announces International Expansion To Meet Growing Demand

Opens Location In United Kingdom, Plans For Additional Hires

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anchore, an industry leader in policy-based container security and compliance solutions for small businesses, major enterprises and federal and government agencies, announced it's increasing its global footprint by expanding with an office in the United Kingdom for the organization's sales and customer support teams.

The new office is part of Anchore's strategic growth plan fueled by customer demand and will provide value to new and existing businesses to include:

Advanced container security solutions that span the entire lifecycle of containers from development to production for seamless application delivery and execution.

Full visibility into the operational status of container-based software development for increased security across enterprise and private sector DevOps teams.

Enforced security requirements in cloud-native environments to improve overall container security posture without sacrificing velocity.

Anchore CEO and Cofounder Saïd Ziouani shared, "Our expansion into the UK increases our geographic reach, but more importantly, enables us to deliver superior customer support and solution enablement for our rapidly growing base of customers outside North America. Anchore's UK-based office allows our company to create personalized experiences for new customers and drive container security adoption for modern DevSecOps teams large and small."

Anchore's international growth is an integral part of its mission to transform the methodologies of developer operations by implementing container security as a shared responsibility across development, security and operations.

