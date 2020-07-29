

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $586.2 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $513.7 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $539.6 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $539.6 Mln. vs. $498.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.29 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



