"Cherry Angioma" Treatment Now Being Offered by Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Dermatology Center of McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia now offer the latest laser technology to treat a condition known as a "cherry angioma." Cherry angiomas are benign lesions caused by dilation of tiny blood vessels and are most often found in adults older than 30 years. They often appear as circular, bright red spots on the skin. They can be flat or raised and by solitary or a myriad of them can appear all over the body. Although not usually painful, these can be irritating and unsightly, and may even bleed if scratched. Some cherry angiomas have purple or blue tones and can be confused with other benign (harmless) spots including venous lakes and spider angiomas, which are also easily removed with similar lasers. Cherry angiomas with darker hues may also resemble a serious type of skin cancer known as malignant melanoma. This is why it is essential for anyone seeking treatment to have their lesions evaluated by an experienced dermatologist.

The state of the art and highly effective laser known as Pulsed Dye Laser (VBeam Perfecta) and in some cases, Long pulse Nd-YAG (GentleYAG), are the treatments of choice for cherry angiomas. These lasers target each lesion with a precise wavelength of light, destroying the dilated blood vessels with minimal damage to the surrounding area. The laser treatment is quite simple, nearly pain free, and only takes a few minutes. Using a laser to treat cherry angiomas minimizes the risk of scarring, and in most cases the lesions disappear permanently in a single treatment session. The treatment areas may take a few days to completely heal following the laser treatment, and vary according to the depth of the lesion.

Call to schedule a consultation with Dr. Amir Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

SOURCE: Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593760/Cherry-Angioma-Treatment-Now-Being-Offered-by-Dr-Amir-Bajoghli-and-the-Skin-and-Laser-Dermatology-Center