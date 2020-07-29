Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Announces New Corporate Web Site

www.Viratechcorp.com

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA), a holding company acquiring and developing a portfolio of brands across the health and wellness sector that deliver lifestyle-enhancing consumer products is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.ViratechCorp.com.

In addition to providing increased continuity across the Viratech Corp portfolio of brands and offerings, this website serves to spotlight exciting product developments, innovations, and news across all brands. It also will feature continual corporate updates, investor news, and an incremental way to drive traffic to portfolio companies including Cambridge Golf, Gimme CBD, as well as its subsidiaries, Medori Wellness and My Body Symphony.

With a growing family of brands that focus on a variety of customer segments, demographics, modalities, and merchandising strategies, Viratech has prioritized revamping and expanding the amount of consumer touchpoints at its disposal in order to leverage exposure across all offerings. Coupled with the recent refresh of www.CambridgeGolfing.com as well as the launch of www.GimmeCBD.com, Viratech has continued to prioritize building its brand awareness and e-commerce strategy to bolster overall product position and consumer awareness.

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC: VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and wellbeing of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

