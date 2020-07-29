Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Gold-Exploration beginnt! Jeder Treffer kann Aktie explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2020 | 14:32
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Announces New Corporate Web Site

www.Viratechcorp.com

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA), a holding company acquiring and developing a portfolio of brands across the health and wellness sector that deliver lifestyle-enhancing consumer products is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.ViratechCorp.com.

In addition to providing increased continuity across the Viratech Corp portfolio of brands and offerings, this website serves to spotlight exciting product developments, innovations, and news across all brands. It also will feature continual corporate updates, investor news, and an incremental way to drive traffic to portfolio companies including Cambridge Golf, Gimme CBD, as well as its subsidiaries, Medori Wellness and My Body Symphony.

With a growing family of brands that focus on a variety of customer segments, demographics, modalities, and merchandising strategies, Viratech has prioritized revamping and expanding the amount of consumer touchpoints at its disposal in order to leverage exposure across all offerings. Coupled with the recent refresh of www.CambridgeGolfing.com as well as the launch of www.GimmeCBD.com, Viratech has continued to prioritize building its brand awareness and e-commerce strategy to bolster overall product position and consumer awareness.

Please visit our subsidiaries websites:

Cambridge Golfing
www.cambridgegolfing.com
www.Gimmecbd.com

Medori
www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony
www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Cambridge Golfing
Medori Wellness
MyBodySymphony

Instagram

Cambridgegolf360
Medoricbd
Mybodysymphony

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC: VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and wellbeing of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan, President/CEO
Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/599336/Viratech-Corp-Announces-New-Corporate-Web-Site

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.