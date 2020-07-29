Exro Technologies Inc.: Richard Meaux to Join Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies is pleased to welcome Richard Meaux as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF), a leading technology company who has developed a new class of power electronics for powertrains, is pleased to announce Richard Meaux, a proven industry innovator in marketing, digital and IoT strategies, has joined Exro as its new Chief of Marketing ("CMO").

Meaux has had diverse experiences in the power conversion industry, beginning his career with GE as part of the Commercial Leadership program. He then went on to hold roles in engineering, sales, marketing, and product management. Working through several promotions, Meaux was GE Digital Leader for GE Industrial Motors ("GEIM") and most recently, Director of Marketing and Digital Operations for GE Industrial Motors (a Wolong Company). In this role he was responsible for growing both marketing and digital operations.

The new CMO role is part of our continued focus on commercialization and raising our brand awareness in the growing mobility space. As CMO, Meaux will have responsibility in overseeing the strategy, planning and development of Exro's global marketing strategies. With a background in engineering, Meaux also brings a unique technical expertise to the role. This new position is a consolidation of the Chief Product Officer role which was previously held by Steven Moon. We thank Steven for his work with Exro and wish him the best in his next endeavor.

"Exro has made huge strides with their incredible team and innovative technologies. I am really excited to join them on this mission to use minimum energy for maximum results. Globally, the Exro technology can make a permanent impact in the mobility and power conversion market in general", commented new CMO, Richard Meaux.

"Richard is an exceptional marketing executive, with experience in the electric motor industry and most recently, with implementing new digital innovations that drove expanded market share for GEIM. Having worked with Richard for many years during our time at GE, I am confident that his technical background, management expertise and innovative strategies will enable him to take Exro to the next level", said Exro's CEO, Sue Ozdemir.

Richard is a graduate from the University of Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering. Additionally, he is a graduate of GE's Commercial Leadership Program and Harvard Business School's Business Fundamentals program.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

