

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in June amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit decreased to $2.846 billion in June from $3.430 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was $3.4 billion.



Exports rose 15.7 percent annually in June and imports increased 8.3 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports increased 15.3 percent in June and imports rose by 8.9 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports decreased 6.4 percent and imports declined by 9.3 percent from a year ago.



