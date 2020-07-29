HTG Howell Technology Group, the specialised supplier of innovative IT and security solutions, today announced that it has signed a supplier agreement with Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximising the end-user experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005078/en/

Delivered through a customer-centric approach, HTG's professional and trusted IT consulting services enables customers to operate sustainably and achieve efficiencies gained from transformation of their IT environments to modern, cloud-based workspaces.

This partnership will focus on the provision of specialist solutions and services as part of the ecosystem for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). Working closely with Microsoft as a Gold partner, HTG is already deploying WVD to some impressive accounts as a cloud-based, remote working solution. Adding Login VSI to this mix represents an opportunity for HTG to join forces with the market leader in synthetic user testing.

Kevin Howell, CTO, HTG said, "Sizing end-user compute solutions to deliver optimal user experience and performance can be complex. Using Login VSI allows us to deliver our services in a performant and efficient manner."

For Login VSI, this partnership represents the opportunity to work with a highly regarded consultant. Using their specialised skills, HTG will be able to efficiently deploy Login Enterprise into their customer base delivering to them application compatibility testing, load testing, as well as performance and availability testing in a single platform.

Since the onset of COVID, there has been an increased demand for enterprise IT organisations to support a global remote working model. Testing of a scaled-up remote infrastructure has therefore become critical. Login VSI provides comprehensive testing and validation of the entire technology stack, from the core to the endpoint. It maximises the scalability and availability of applications and virtual desktop environments, including cloud. Login Enterprise, Login VSI's flagship product, enables enterprises to quickly identify potential performance or availability issues by measuring and comparing application load times and application responsiveness. It is this expertise that will provide added value to HTG's services within the digital workspace and especially as part of the WVD ecosystem.

Graham Wight, CEO, HTG commented: "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Login VSI. With the recent shift in demand for technologies that enable the smooth and secure transition to remote working, there is a greater need for performance and availability testing. The addition of this service under the partnership can only enhance and add value to the services we provide our customers."

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with HTG," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "Given the global shift to remote working, there is a greater need for performance and availability testing, in order to ensure business continuity. With HTG's superior knowledge of the WVD market and the unrivalled experience they have, we believe this is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship."

About HTG

HTG is a leading global IT solutions company offering a range of disruptive technologies and best in class products. ?We work closely with customers from a wide range of industries to enable efficiencies through transformation of their IT environments and help simplify the way our IT services are delivered to them. ?Our digital knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies enables us to help our customers define their digital vision and strategic roadmap, delivering real and impactful change

For further information please visit www.htguk.com or contact us on 0191 481 3446

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We reduce risk and ensure business continuity by safeguarding application and desktop performance. We do this using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces.

Our flagship product, Login Enterprise integrates application compatibility testing, load testing, as well as performance availability testing into a single platform. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005078/en/

Contacts:

Nonna Druker, n.druker@loginvsi.com