The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is expected to grow by USD 375.99 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2020-2024

Many furry animals including cats are carriers of harmful bacteria such as Campylobacter jejuni and diseases such as cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several kinds of pollutants. Also, the furriness and the protein found in the saliva and urine in these animals can cause several skin allergies such as pet dander in humans. Hence, people with conditions such as asthma are advised not to keep pets at home as they would further sensitize the condition. Automatic litter boxes clean the litter without the requirement of human effort and eliminate the foul smell, thereby reducing the spread of diseases. Therefore, the rising awareness about safety concerns and animal allergies is expected to fuel the growth of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the working population segment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Increase in Working Population Segment

Many working individuals in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany own pets, especially cats. Over the past decade, factors such as the growth of software, retailing, and manufacturing industries have significantly increased the number of working individuals in these countries. For instance, in 2011, about 57.46% of the US population was employed and it increased to 60% in 2019. The growth in the working population segment has boosted the purchasing power parity, which, in turn, has further increased the adoption of pets and pet care products. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global self-cleaning cat litter box market during the forecast period.

"The increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems and the increasing consumer preference for advanced pet care products will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market by product (single cat and multi-cat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players.

