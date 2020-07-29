

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's retail sales declined for the fourth month in a row in June, though at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 6.6 percent year-on-year in June, following an 11.9 percent decrease in May. Sales fell for the fourth straight month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 4.4 percent in June, after a 14.7 percent rise in the preceding month. Sales rose for second month in a row.



In the second quarter, retail sales declined 13.6 percent yearly and rose 2.2 percent from the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

