

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) said the FDA granted orphan drug designation for INO-3107, the company's DNA medicine being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial for treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.



The open-label, multicenter INO-3107 Phase 1/2 trial is currently open to enrollment to recruit 63 subjects in the U.S. and will evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of INO-3107 in subjects with HPV 6 and/or 11-associated recurrent respiratory papillomatosis who have required at least two surgical interventions per year for the past three years for the removal of associated papilloma.



