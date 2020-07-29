AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2020 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 28/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.7537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978000 CODE: PR1G ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 78825 EQS News ID: 1105327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)